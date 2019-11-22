Here’s what’s coming to Crave in December 2019

Bell has announced the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in December
We’ve broken down all the new content below by date and all times are in ET. We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within.
Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
December 1st
- Best TV of 2019 Collection
- Home Alone (HBO+Movies)
- Home Alone 2 (HBO+Movies)
- Love Actually (HBO+Movies)
- Pete’s Christmas (HBO+Movies)
- My Best Friend’s Christmas (Showtime)
- A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!
Russell Peters Christmas
- Christmas Time in South Park
- Comedy Central’s All Star Non-Denominational Christmas Special
- Doctor Who: The Christmas Specials
- 12 Men of Christmas (Starz)
- A Christmas Carol (1984) (Starz)
- Deck The Halls (Starz)
- Jingle All The Way (Starz)
- Santa’s Little Helper (Starz)
- The Family Stone (Starz)
- Wild (Starz)
December 2nd
- Killing Patient Zero
December 6th
- The Aftermath (HBO+Movies)
- The Mustang (HBO+Movies)
- Eddie Griffin E-Niggma @11pm (Showtime)
- Fireman Sam: season 9-11
- Jann Arden – Ready to Laugh
- David Foster: Off the Record
- Black Swan (Starz)
- Conor McGregor: Notorious (Starz)
- Kick-Ass 2 (Starz)
- Office Space (Starz)
- Sense and Sensibility (Starz)
- The Commitments (Starz)
- The Maze Runner (Starz)
December 7thh
- Dan Soder Stand Up Special @10pm ET (HBO+Movies)
December 8th
- Work in Progress: season 1, episode 1 @ 11pm ET (Showtime)
- L Word Generation @ 10pm ET (Showtime)
December 9th
- Framing John Delorean
- Mary’s Kitchen Crush: A Very Mary Holiday
- River (Starz)
December 10th
- Nina (Starz)
December 11th
- Zoom (Starz)
- Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements @ 9pm (Starz)
December 12th
- Shakes the Clown (Starz)
December 13th
- Jumping the Broom (Starz)
- Kahlil Gibran’s the Prophet (Starz)
- My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea (Starz)
- Rudy (Starz)
- Something’s Gotta Give (2003) (Starz)
- The Remains of the Day (Starz)
- Fauve (HBO+Movies)
- Mahalia Melts in the Rain (HBO+Movies)
- Paseo (HBO+Movies)
- Please Speak Continuously and Describe Your Experience as They Come to You (HBO+Movies)
- Racetime (HBO+Movies)
- Racetime (HBO+Movies)
- Stockholm (HBO+Movies)
- The Drop-In (HBO+Movies)
- Through Black Spruce (HBO+Movies)
- Tipped (HBO+Movies)
- Ollie & Moon: season 1A
December 14
- The Curse of La LLorona (HBO+Movies)
December 16th
- Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
- Remember (Starz)
December 17th
- Closet Monster (Starz)
- Everywhere (Starz)
- Well Groomed @9pm (HBO+Movies)
December 18th
- Finding the Way Home @9pm (HBO+Movies)
December 19th
- Fast Colour (HBO+Movies)
- Mommy’s Little Princess (HBO+Movies)
December 20th
- Brightburn (HBO+Movies)
- The Sun is Also a Star (HBO+Movies)
- Squish: season 1A
- Canada’s Walk of Fame
- The Wrestlers: season 1
- A River Runs Through It (Starz)
- Dumb & Dumber (Starz)
- The Hangover Part III (Starz)
December 23rd
- Funny Tweets
- Cats & Dogs 2: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (Starz)
December 24th
- Annie (2014) (Starz)
- Goonies (Starz)
- Phantom Boy (Starz)
- Racing Stripes (Starz)
- Where the Wild Things Are (Starz)
December 25th
- Despicable Me 2 (Starz)
- My Dog Skip (Starz)
- The Ladybug (Starz)
- Curious George: Royal Monkey (HBO+Movies)
December 26th
- Ice Age (Starz)
- Ice Age: Continental Drift (Starz)
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (Starz)
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (Starz)
- Shazam! (HBO+Movies)
December 27th
- Men in Black: International (HBO+Movies)
- Red Joan (HBO+Movies)
- The Secret of the Life of Pets 2 (HBO+Movies)
- Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know @ 9pm ET (Showtime)
- New Order: Decades @ 7:30pm (Showtime)
- Carter: season 2
- Temptation Island: season 2
- Night at the Museum (Starz)
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (Starz)
- Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (Starz)
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (Starz)
- Superman (1977) (Starz)
- The Great Gatsby (Starz)
- Thunderstruck (Starz)
December 30th
- Memory: Origins of Alien
December 31st
- Ask Dr. Ruth
