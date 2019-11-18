Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in December 2019

Each month, Amazon Canada adds new movies and TV shows to its Prime Video streaming service.
Here are all of the movies and shows coming to the service in December.
Amazon has also provided information regarding the shows and movies coming to its Prime Video Channels.
December 1st
- Will and Grace (2017)
- Gnomeo and Juliet
- Just Friends
- No Country for Old Men
- The Nut Job
- Reindeer Games
- Serendipity
- I Don’t Know How Does It
- Down to You
- Bad Santa
- Four Christmases
- Get Santa
- The Nativity Story
- Nutcracker in 3D
- The Road to Christmas
- Santa’s Apprentice
- Winter Wonderland
- Midsomer Murders: season 21 [only on StackTV, an extra $12.99 per month]
December 4th
- John Wick
- John Wick 2
- The Gulf: season 1 [only on Sundance Now, an extra $6.99]
December 5th
Vikings: season 6 [only on StackTV, an extra $12.99 per month]
December 12th
- Long Shot
- Night Hunter
December 15th
- Marianne & Leonard: World of Love
- The Boy 2
December 16th
- Love Island Australia (season 2) [only on Hayu, an extra $5.99 per month]
December 19th
Booksmart
December 23rd
- Angel of Mine
December 26th
- When Calls the Heart: season 7 – Christmas Special
December 29th
- Midsommar
December 31st
- American Pie
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Black Hat
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- Mortdecai
- My Spy
- Oblivion
