Some Google Play Music and YouTube music subscribers may be eligible for a free Google Home Mini smart speaker.
Google is currently giving away free Google Home Mini speakers to people with Google’s music and video-based subscription services.
The deal has been circulating throughout the year, but a user on Red Flag Deals found out that Google is offering the deal once again.
If you subscribed to Google Play Music, YouTube Music, or YouTube Premium before December 4th you can visit this link and redeem your speaker, according to the post.
Some users in the Red Flag Deals thread were able to redeem the speaker, but others didn’t have the best luck.
You can redeem deal here.
Comments