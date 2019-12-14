PREVIOUS|
News

Google Play Music/YouTube Premium subscribers eligible for free Google Home Mini

Cross your fingers and hope this deal works for you

Dec 14, 2019

3:16 PM EST

0 comments

Google Home Mini

Some Google Play Music and YouTube music subscribers may be eligible for a free Google Home Mini smart speaker.

Google is currently giving away free Google Home Mini speakers to people with Google’s music and video-based subscription services.

The deal has been circulating throughout the year, but a user on Red Flag Deals found out that Google is offering the deal once again.

If you subscribed to Google Play Music, YouTube Music, or YouTube Premium before December 4th you can visit this link and redeem your speaker, according to the post.

Some users in the Red Flag Deals thread were able to redeem the speaker, but others didn’t have the best luck.

You can redeem deal here.

Related Articles

News

Dec 14, 2019

2:01 PM EST

EB Games taking signups for an Xbox Series X newsletter

News

Dec 14, 2019

12:57 PM EST

Apple opens new store in Toronto’s Eaton Centre mall

News

Dec 14, 2019

11:08 AM EST

Telus clarifies that it’s not working with Fonus

News

Dec 14, 2019

10:07 AM EST

What are your thoughts on the Xbox Series X’s design?

Comments