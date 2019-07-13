Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [July 8 — 14]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
Michelle Obama: Hope Becomes Change
The latest documentary to hit Amazon’s streaming platform traces Michelle Obama’s journey from working-class family in Chicago to being First Lady and living in the White House.
The film was directed by Jordan Hill (Elton John: Becoming Rocketman).
Digital release date: May 7th, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 9th, 2019
Runtime: 58 minutes
Crave
Homeland (Season 7)
The first two episodes of Season 7 of Showtime’s spy thriller series Homeland is now streaming on Crave ahead of the final season’s premiere this fall.
In Homeland, a bipolar CIA operative becomes convinced a prisoner of war has been turned by al-Qaeda and is planning a terrorist attack against America.
The series was created by Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa (24) and stars Claire Danes (My So-Called Life), Damian Lewis (Band of Brothers), Mandy Patinkin (The Princess Bride) and Morena Baccarin (Gotham).
Original broadcast run: February to April 2018
Crave release date: July 8th, 2019 (New episodes from Season 7 to release every Monday at 9pm ET)
Runtime:
Stream all seven seasons of Homeland here.
I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
This two-part documentary studies the case of Michelle Carter, a young American woman who was accused of encouraging boyfriend Conrad Roy to commit suicide. Carter’s trial sparked nationwide attention and raised questions about social media, mental health and whether one person can be responsible for the suicide of another.
The documentary was directed by Erin Lee Carr (At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal).
HBO Canada/Crave release date: July 9th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 1 minute (Part 1), 1 hour, 18 minutes (Part 2)
The Rookie
Edmonton’s own Nathan Fillion plays John Nolan, a 45-year-old freshly divorced Pennsylvania man who moves to California and becomes the Los Angeles Police Department’s oldest-ever rookie.
Castle‘s Alexi Hawley created the series, which also stars Alyssa Diaz (Ray Donovan), Richard T. Jones (Judging Amy) and Titus Makin (Glee).
Original broadcast run: October 2018 to April 2019
Crave release date: July 12th, 2019
Runtime: 20 episodes (43 minutes each)
Shangri-La
Go behind the scenes of music making with legendary producer Rick Rubin, who co-founder Def Jam Records and helped to launch the careers of Public Enemy, the Beastie Boys and Run-DMC, among others.
Shangri-La was directed by Jeff Malmberg and Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbour?) and features interviews with various people in the music industry, including Tyler the Creator, LL Cool J and Lil Yachty.
Showtime/Crave release date: July 12th, 2019
Runtime: Four episodes (around 53 minutes each) — First two episodes available now, following two coming on July 26th and August 2nd
Netflix
Family Reunion
After working on family-focused sitcoms like Family Matters and Full House, Meg DeLoatch brings her own series in that same vein to Netflix. In Family Reunion, a family of six travels from Seattle, Washington to Columbus, Georgia for a large family reunion.
The series stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict (Sister, Sister), Anthony Alabi (former Miami Dolphins player), Talia Jackson (Raised by Wolves), Isaiah Russell-Bailey (Criminal Minds), Cameron J. Wright (Sofia the First) and Jordyn Raya James (Bet on Your Baby).
Netflix Canada release date: July 10th, 2019
Runtime: 10 episodes (25 to 34 minutes each)
Mary Poppins Returns
Fifty-four years after the release of Mary Poppins comes Mary Poppins Returns, a new musical adventure set 25 years after the original film that sees the titular nanny returning after a family tragedy.
The film was directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago) and stars Emily Blunt (The Devil Wears Prada), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), Ben Whishaw (Paddington) and Emily Mortimer (The Newsroom).
Theatrical release date: December 19th, 2018
Netflix Canada release date: July 9th, 2019
Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes
Point Blank
Captain America franchise actors Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo reunite in Point Blank, a To save his pregnant wife, a crime thriller about an ER nurse who unwillingly partners with an injured murder suspect and goes on the run.
The film was directed by Joe Lynch (Everly) and co-stars Marcia Gay Harden (Code Black), Teyonah Parris (Chi-Raq) and Boris McGiver (Person of Interest).
Netflix Canada release date: July 12th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 26 minutes
