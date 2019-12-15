Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in January 2020
- Apple’s new Mac Pro is available now and maxes out at $73,396 in Canada
- North halting smart glasses production to prepare for Focals 2.0
- Canadian 5G rollout will bring 250K new jobs, reach $40 billion annual GDP by 2026
- RCMP unveil project with Amazon that uses bait packages to catch thieves
- Over half of Canadians don’t think Huawei should rollout 5G: Angus Reid
- Rogers opens doors to its first 5G-ready interactive flagship store
- Canada’s privacy watchdog states ‘urgent need’ to modernize privacy laws
- New type of scam keeps fraudsters on the line even when victims hang up
- 2K opens first Canadian studio in Montreal, working on new BioShock game
- CRTC to implement STIR/SHAKEN technology to reduce VoIP spam calls
- Quebec Infiniti dealership sells city mayor a Tesla
