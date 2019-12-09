Tesla’s electric ATV might launch in late 2021

Elon Musk has stated on Twitter that we won’t be able to buy Tesla’s electric ATV for at least another year, if not longer.
The Tesla owners club from Silicon Valley asked Musk on the social network if there was any news regarding the electric quad’s release.
He responded with, “We’ll aim to have it come out same time as truck. Two seater electric ATV designed to work with Cybertruck will be fun! Electric dirt bikes would be cool too.”
The first-gen Cybertruck is slated for release in late 2021.
We’ll aim to have it come out same time as truck. Two seater electric ATV designed to work with Cybertruck will be fun! Electric dirt bikes would be cool too. We won’t do road bikes, as too dangerous. I was hit by a truck & almost died on one when I was 17.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2019
Since he only mentions electric dirt bikes, it’s unclear if the automaker will produce those as well.
Don’t get your hopes up if you’re interested in an electric Tesla road bike. The CEO said that he won’t be making one since he got into a near-fatal bike accident at 17 and is not a fan of that two-wheeled transportation method.
Source: Elon Musk
