PREVIOUS|
News

Tesla’s electric ATV might launch in late 2021

It could be available around the same time as the Cybertruck

Dec 9, 2019

10:45 AM EST

0 comments

Elon Musk has stated on Twitter that we won’t be able to buy Tesla’s electric ATV for at least another year, if not longer.

The Tesla owners club from Silicon Valley asked Musk on the social network if there was any news regarding the electric quad’s release.

He responded with, “We’ll aim to have it come out same time as truck. Two seater electric ATV designed to work with Cybertruck will be fun! Electric dirt bikes would be cool too.”

The first-gen Cybertruck is slated for release in late 2021.

Since he only mentions electric dirt bikes, it’s unclear if the automaker will produce those as well.

Don’t get your hopes up if you’re interested in an electric Tesla road bike. The CEO said that he won’t be making one since he got into a near-fatal bike accident at 17 and is not a fan of that two-wheeled transportation method.

Source: Elon Musk

Related Articles

News

Oct 1, 2019

6:53 PM EDT

Bosch aims to use mini-explosions to keep electric vehicle passengers safe

News

Nov 21, 2019

3:43 PM EST

How to watch Tesla’s ‘cybertruck’ reveal tonight in Canada

News

Oct 7, 2019

6:51 PM EDT

Ontario Power Generation and Hydro One launch EV charging network

News

Dec 7, 2019

10:32 AM EST

Court rules Elon Musk not liable for ‘pedo guy’ tweet in defamation trial

Comments