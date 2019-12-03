CRTC launches survey asking Canadians about mobile wireless services

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has launched an online survey on mobile wireless services.
The purpose of the survey is to understand the needs and behaviours of Canadians in terms of their mobile wireless services, specifically around the context of the cost of your service, dropped calls, switching carriers, data usage and more. It is part of the CRTC’s review on the state of the mobile wireless market, which has been pushed to February 2020.
Canadians are invited to participate in the survey, which will determine whether further action is needed to ensure that Canadians’ needs are being met in the mobile wireless market.
As part of the mobile wireless review, the CRTC is looking into whether mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) should have mandated access to the Big Three (Rogers, Bell, and Telus) until they are able to establish themselves in the industry. The CRTC is also looking into whether regulatory measures should be required to facilitate the deployment of 5G network infrastructure.
The findings from the survey will be made available during the CRTC’s public hearing on the mobile wireless review starting on February 18th.
The CRTC’s review was pushed back because the Competition Bureau currently is doing an economic study of the state of the wireless market in Canada. The commissioner requested an extension of 30 days for further comments to come in from carriers. This was backed by carriers that also felt an extension was necessary.
Canadians have until December 31st at midnight to fill out the survey.
Source: Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
