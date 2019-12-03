PREVIOUS|
These are Apple’s most popular apps, games and podcasts in Canada

The free apps lists aren't filled with surprises, but the paid sections are

As 2019 comes to a close, Apple has shared a few lists detailing the most popular podcasts, games and music in Canada.

These lists are based on the popularity of the apps, games and podcasts. If you’re interested in Apple’s choices for top apps and games, check out our previous stories.

Without further ado, here are the top apps, podcasts and games on Apple’s platform.

Top free iPhone apps

  1. Instagram
  2. YouTube
  3. Spotify
  4. Snapchat
  5. WhatsApp Messenger
  6. Google Maps
  7. Messenger
  8. TikTok
  9. Netflix
  10. Facebook
  11. Gmail
  12. Amazon
  13. SkipTheDishes (Canadian)
  14. Uber
  15. FaceApp
  16. Bitmoji
  17. Wish
  18. Google Chrome
  19. Google Home
  20. Google Photos

Top paid iPhone apps

  1. Facetune
  2. The Wonder Weeks
  3. TouchRetouch
  4. AutoSleep Tracker for Watch
  5. Procreate Pocket
  6. Forest — Stay Focused
  7. Toca Hair Salon 3
  8. Oh She Glows (Canadian)
  9. kirakira+
  10. iMotoneige (Canadian)
  11. Full Fitness: Exercise Workout Trainer
  12. SkyView
  13. Sky Guide
  14. Shift Worker
  15. Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner
  16. Monash University FODMAP diet
  17. Things 3
  18. Halide Camera
  19. DSLR Camera
  20. HappyCow Find Vegan Food

Top free iPhone games

  1. Mario Kart Tour
  2. Color Bump 3D
  3. aquapark.io
  4. Polysphere — art of puzzle
  5. BitLife — Life Simulator
  6. AMAZE!!!
  7. Wordscapes
  8. Roller Splat!
  9. Stickman Hook
  10. Paper.io 2
  11. Fun Race 3D
  12. Traffic Run!
  13. Fortnite
  14. Clean Road
  15. Call of Duty: Mobile
  16. Homescapes
  17. Helix Jump
  18. Drive and Park
  19. Crowd City
  20. Mr. Bullet — Spy Puzzles

Top paid iPhone apps

  1. Minecraft
  2. Heads Up!
  3. Plague Inc.
  4. Bloons TD 6
  5. Geometry Dash
  6. The Game of Life
  7. Rebel Inc.
  8. Stardew Valley
  9. Bloons TD 5
  10. True Skate
  11. Papa’s Freezer To Go!
  12. Packet Build
  13. Terraria
  14. Earn to Die 2
  15. Kingdom Run Vengeance
  16. Alto’s Odyssey (Canadian)
  17. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  18. Exploding Kittens
  19. Five Nights at Freddy’s
  20. Pocket City

Top free iPad apps

  1. Netflix
  2. YouTube
  3. Messenger
  4. Google Chrome
  5. Spotify
  6. Amazon Prime Video
  7. Facebook
  8. The Calculator
  9. Gmail
  10. TikTok
  11. Google Maps
  12. The Weather Network for iPad
  13. Crave (Canadian)
  14. Amazon
  15. Google Docs
  16. Google Drive
  17. Google Home
  18. Microsoft Word
  19. Wish
  20. YouTube Music

Top paid iPad apps

  1. Procreate
  2. Notability
  3. GoodNotes 5
  4. Duet Display
  5. Toca Hair Salon 3
  6. Taca Life: Neighborhood
  7. Teach Your Monster to Read
  8. Nebo Professional Note-taking
  9. LumaFusion
  10. Affinity Designer
  11. Toca Kitchen 2
  12. Affinity Photo
  13. Green Screen by Do Ink
  14. forScore
  15. RoughAnimator
  16. Book Creator for iPad
  17. Pixelmator Photo
  18. GoodReader PDF Editor & Viewer
  19. Paprika Recipe Manager 3
  20. Elmo Loves ABCs

Top free iPad games

  1. aquapark.io
  2. Color Bump 3D
  3. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  4. Wordscapes
  5. Paper.io 2
  6. Polysphere — Art of Puzzle
  7. Roblox
  8. Matchington Mansion
  9. Homescapes
  10. Tiles Hop — EDM Rush
  11. Stickman Hook
  12. Fortnite
  13. Kick the Buddy: Forever
  14. Happy Color — Color
  15. Jigsaw Puzzle Collection
  16. Fun Race 3D
  17. Word Stacks
  18. Helix Jump
  19. Tomb of the Mask
  20. Traffic Run!

Top paid iPad games

  1. Minecraft
  2. Geometry Dash
  3. Plague Inc.
  4. Bloons TD 6
  5. The Game of Life
  6. Heads Up!
  7. Stardew Valley
  8. Terraria
  9. The Room: Old Sins
  10. Five Nights at Freddy’s
  11. Amazing Frog?
  12. Kingdom Rush Vengeance
  13. Rebel Inc.
  14. Goat Simulator
  15. Bendy and the Ink Machine
  16. True Skate
  17. The Room
  18. Five Nights at Freddy’s
  19. Exploding Kittens
  20. Earn to Die 2

Top new podcasts 2019

  1. Crime Beat, by CuriousCast
  2. Phil in the Blanks, Dr. Phil McGraw
  3. Over My Dead Body, Wondery
  4. On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Jay Shetty
  5. The Shrink Next Door, Bloomberg
  6. Stupid Genius with Emma Chamberlain
  7. The Dropout, ABC News
  8. Man in the Window: The Golden State Killer, Wondery
  9. The Ron Burgundy Podcast, iHeartRadio & Ron Burgundy
  10. The Clearing, Pineapple Street Media/ Gimlet
  11. Root of Evil: The True Story of the Hodel Family and the Black Dahlia, TNT/ Cadence13
  12. To Live and Die in L.A., Tenderfoot TV & Cadence 13
  13. The Devil Beside Me: The Chris Watt Story — Husband, Father, Killer
  14. The Viall Files, Nick Viall
  15. Dateline NBC, NBC News
  16. Against the Rules with Michael Lewis, Pushkin Industries
  17. The Chernobyl Podcast, HBO
  18. White Lies, NPR
  19. Blackout, Endeavor Audio
  20. Russia Rising, Curiouscast
  21. The Band Played On, CBC Radio
  22. Mommites Tell All, Westwood One Podcast Network
  23. Inappropriate Questions, Inappropriate Questions
  24. Who the Hell is Hamish?, The Australian
  25. Jensen and Holes: The Murder Squad

Top podcasts overall 2019

  1. The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan
  2. Call Her Daddy, Barstool Sports
  3. The Daily, The New York Times
  4. Spittin Chicklets, Barstool Sports
  5. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  6. Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations
  7. Stuff You Should Know, iHeartRadio & HowStuffWorks
  8. This American Life, This American Life
  9. TED Talks Daily, TED
  10. Uncover, CBC Podcasts
  11. Serial, This American Life
  12. Canadian True Crime, Kristi Lee
  13. Revisionist History, Pushkin Industries
  14. My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, Exactly Right
  15. Someone Knows Something, CBC Podcasts
  16. Freakonomics Radio, Dubner Productions and Stitcher
  17. Radiolab, WNYC Studios
  18. Crime Beat, Curiouscast
  19. The Tim Ferriss Show, Tim Ferriss: Bestselling Author, Human Guinea Pig
  20. Making Sense with Sam Harris, Sam Harris
  21. Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Team Coco & Earwolf
  22. Under the Influence from CBC Radio, CBC Radio
  23. Casefile True Crime, Casefile Presents
  24. Phil in the Blanks, Dr. Phil McGraw
  25. Hidden Brain, NPR

