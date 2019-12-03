These are Apple’s most popular apps, games and podcasts in Canada

As 2019 comes to a close, Apple has shared a few lists detailing the most popular podcasts, games and music in Canada.
These lists are based on the popularity of the apps, games and podcasts. If you’re interested in Apple’s choices for top apps and games, check out our previous stories.
Without further ado, here are the top apps, podcasts and games on Apple’s platform.
Top free iPhone apps
- YouTube
- Spotify
- Snapchat
- WhatsApp Messenger
- Google Maps
- Messenger
- TikTok
- Netflix
- Gmail
- Amazon
- SkipTheDishes (Canadian)
- Uber
- FaceApp
- Bitmoji
- Wish
- Google Chrome
- Google Home
- Google Photos
Top paid iPhone apps
- Facetune
- The Wonder Weeks
- TouchRetouch
- AutoSleep Tracker for Watch
- Procreate Pocket
- Forest — Stay Focused
- Toca Hair Salon 3
- Oh She Glows (Canadian)
- kirakira+
- iMotoneige (Canadian)
- Full Fitness: Exercise Workout Trainer
- SkyView
- Sky Guide
- Shift Worker
- Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner
- Monash University FODMAP diet
- Things 3
- Halide Camera
- DSLR Camera
- HappyCow Find Vegan Food
Top free iPhone games
- Mario Kart Tour
- Color Bump 3D
- aquapark.io
- Polysphere — art of puzzle
- BitLife — Life Simulator
- AMAZE!!!
- Wordscapes
- Roller Splat!
- Stickman Hook
- Paper.io 2
- Fun Race 3D
- Traffic Run!
- Fortnite
- Clean Road
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Homescapes
- Helix Jump
- Drive and Park
- Crowd City
- Mr. Bullet — Spy Puzzles
Top paid iPhone apps
- Minecraft
- Heads Up!
- Plague Inc.
- Bloons TD 6
- Geometry Dash
- The Game of Life
- Rebel Inc.
- Stardew Valley
- Bloons TD 5
- True Skate
- Papa’s Freezer To Go!
- Packet Build
- Terraria
- Earn to Die 2
- Kingdom Run Vengeance
- Alto’s Odyssey (Canadian)
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Exploding Kittens
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Pocket City
Top free iPad apps
- Netflix
- YouTube
- Messenger
- Google Chrome
- Spotify
- Amazon Prime Video
- The Calculator
- Gmail
- TikTok
- Google Maps
- The Weather Network for iPad
- Crave (Canadian)
- Amazon
- Google Docs
- Google Drive
- Google Home
- Microsoft Word
- Wish
- YouTube Music
Top paid iPad apps
- Procreate
- Notability
- GoodNotes 5
- Duet Display
- Toca Hair Salon 3
- Taca Life: Neighborhood
- Teach Your Monster to Read
- Nebo Professional Note-taking
- LumaFusion
- Affinity Designer
- Toca Kitchen 2
- Affinity Photo
- Green Screen by Do Ink
- forScore
- RoughAnimator
- Book Creator for iPad
- Pixelmator Photo
- GoodReader PDF Editor & Viewer
- Paprika Recipe Manager 3
- Elmo Loves ABCs
Top free iPad games
- aquapark.io
- Color Bump 3D
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Wordscapes
- Paper.io 2
- Polysphere — Art of Puzzle
- Roblox
- Matchington Mansion
- Homescapes
- Tiles Hop — EDM Rush
- Stickman Hook
- Fortnite
- Kick the Buddy: Forever
- Happy Color — Color
- Jigsaw Puzzle Collection
- Fun Race 3D
- Word Stacks
- Helix Jump
- Tomb of the Mask
- Traffic Run!
Top paid iPad games
- Minecraft
- Geometry Dash
- Plague Inc.
- Bloons TD 6
- The Game of Life
- Heads Up!
- Stardew Valley
- Terraria
- The Room: Old Sins
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Amazing Frog?
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance
- Rebel Inc.
- Goat Simulator
- Bendy and the Ink Machine
- True Skate
- The Room
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Exploding Kittens
- Earn to Die 2
Top new podcasts 2019
- Crime Beat, by CuriousCast
- Phil in the Blanks, Dr. Phil McGraw
- Over My Dead Body, Wondery
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Jay Shetty
- The Shrink Next Door, Bloomberg
- Stupid Genius with Emma Chamberlain
- The Dropout, ABC News
- Man in the Window: The Golden State Killer, Wondery
- The Ron Burgundy Podcast, iHeartRadio & Ron Burgundy
- The Clearing, Pineapple Street Media/ Gimlet
- Root of Evil: The True Story of the Hodel Family and the Black Dahlia, TNT/ Cadence13
- To Live and Die in L.A., Tenderfoot TV & Cadence 13
- The Devil Beside Me: The Chris Watt Story — Husband, Father, Killer
- The Viall Files, Nick Viall
- Dateline NBC, NBC News
- Against the Rules with Michael Lewis, Pushkin Industries
- The Chernobyl Podcast, HBO
- White Lies, NPR
- Blackout, Endeavor Audio
- Russia Rising, Curiouscast
- The Band Played On, CBC Radio
- Mommites Tell All, Westwood One Podcast Network
- Inappropriate Questions, Inappropriate Questions
- Who the Hell is Hamish?, The Australian
- Jensen and Holes: The Murder Squad
Top podcasts overall 2019
- The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan
- Call Her Daddy, Barstool Sports
- The Daily, The New York Times
- Spittin Chicklets, Barstool Sports
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations
- Stuff You Should Know, iHeartRadio & HowStuffWorks
- This American Life, This American Life
- TED Talks Daily, TED
- Uncover, CBC Podcasts
- Serial, This American Life
- Canadian True Crime, Kristi Lee
- Revisionist History, Pushkin Industries
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, Exactly Right
- Someone Knows Something, CBC Podcasts
- Freakonomics Radio, Dubner Productions and Stitcher
- Radiolab, WNYC Studios
- Crime Beat, Curiouscast
- The Tim Ferriss Show, Tim Ferriss: Bestselling Author, Human Guinea Pig
- Making Sense with Sam Harris, Sam Harris
- Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Team Coco & Earwolf
- Under the Influence from CBC Radio, CBC Radio
- Casefile True Crime, Casefile Presents
- Phil in the Blanks, Dr. Phil McGraw
- Hidden Brain, NPR
Comments