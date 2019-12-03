Apple announces first-ever Apple Music Awards, featuring live performance by Billie Eilish

Apple has revealed the Apple Music Awards, a celebration of some of the biggest talents in the music industry.
The inaugural ceremony will be held on December 4th at 6:30pm PT/9:30pm ET in the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s Cupertino, California-based headquarters. Apple will also livestream the show on its website.
Additionally, Apple confirmed that Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will perform live at its Music Awards.
Further, Apple revealed that its Music Awards recognizes artists in five different categories:
Global Artist of the Year — Billie Eilish (“When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”)
Songwriter of the Year — Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell
Breakthrough Artist of the Year — Lizzo (“Cuz I Love You”)
Album of the Year — “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” by Billie Eilish
Song of the Year — “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X
Apple says its Apple Music global editorial team chose the winners of the first three categories, while Album of the Year and Song of the Year were selected based on streaming data from its more than 60 million Apple Music users.
Finally, Apple revealed the look of the Apple Music Award, which is a 12-inch wafer made of silicon.
Source: Apple
