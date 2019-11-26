PREVIOUS
News

Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds get Alexa support and volume controls

You can get the update from Headphones' Connect App

Nov 26, 2019

6:14 PM EST

Sony has released new firmware for its WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds.

Firmware ‘version 2.02’ includes Amazon Alexa support, volume control via WF-1000XM3s and a visible battery level for the charging case.

Currently, the earbuds feature Google Assistant, and while I prefer Google’s AI, Amazon Alexa support is a welcome addition.

Oddly, there’s no new shortcut for the volume control. To access volume control, you’ll have to lose Google Assistant or noise-cancelling access.

You can download the update via the Headphones Connect App on both iOS and Android.

Source: Sony

