Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds get Alexa support and volume controls

Sony has released new firmware for its WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds.
Firmware ‘version 2.02’ includes Amazon Alexa support, volume control via WF-1000XM3s and a visible battery level for the charging case.
Currently, the earbuds feature Google Assistant, and while I prefer Google’s AI, Amazon Alexa support is a welcome addition.
Oddly, there’s no new shortcut for the volume control. To access volume control, you’ll have to lose Google Assistant or noise-cancelling access.
You can download the update via the Headphones Connect App on both iOS and Android.
Source: Sony
