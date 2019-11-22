PREVIOUS
News

Spotify offering returning subscribers three months for $10

If you've never signed up for premium Spotify before you'll get three months for free

Nov 22, 2019

10:48 AM EST

0 comments

Spotify users who have subscribed to Premium in the past but cancelled can now re-subscribe to get three months for $9.99 CAD.

The offer begins today and lasts until the final day of December.

The only note to consider is that this deal isn’t available to users who cancelled their Premium subscription after October 19th, 2019.

If you’ve never subscribed to Spotify Premium before you can get three months for free when you sign up.

Alongside this deal, the streaming music service has also published a gift guide. 

Source: Spotify

