Shaw brings Amazon Prime Video app to BlueCurve TV

Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel through the BlueCurve TV app

Nov 22, 2019

11:01 AM EST

Shaw has launched the Amazon Prime Video app on its BlueCurve TV platform.

With BlueCurve TV, Shaw customers can watch live television on their smartphone or tablet. The app also allows for media to be downloaded and watched offline.

Now, the Prime Video app has been integrated into BlueCurve TV, so users can watch and download Amazon’s movies and shows alongside BlueCurve’s other content.

BlueCurve TV is available on Android, iOS and the web.

Shaw isn’t the only carrier to have recently added Amazon Prime Video to one of its platforms. Earlier this week, Rogers also launched a Prime Video app on Ignite TV.

