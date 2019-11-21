PREVIOUS|
News

PopSockets’ AirPods grip might be one of the worst smartphone accessories ever

At least you'd never lose your AirPods again, right?

Nov 21, 2019

11:08 AM EST

0 comments

Popsocket

Popsockets — the little knob-like accessories that attach to the rear of a smartphone — are actually surprisingly useful in several situations.

They add additional grip to a smartphone, are highly customizable and, most importantly, prevent you from dropping your phone on your face when you’re holding it above your head while lying in bed — not that this has ever happened to me, of course.

Unfortunately, it looks like the accessory maker may have taken things a little too far this time. PopSocket has released a new PopGrip that doubles as an enclosure for Apple’s AirPods charging case. The awkwardly placed case is compatible with both the first-gen and second-gen AirPods, is Qi wireless charging compatible and even swappable with other PopGrips.

While this case might prevent you from ever losing your AirPods again, it also seems to make the iPhone incredibly unwieldy, especially if you want to slide the smartphone into your pocket.

This monstrosity of an accessory costs $20 (roughly $26 CAD) on PopSockets’ website. The case is available in ‘Neo Mint,’ ‘Black,’ ‘White,’ ‘Iris Purple’ and ‘Cobalt.

If we’re lucky, PopSockets might also be planning to release an awkward PopGrip case for Apple’s recently released AirPods Pro — because who likes putting their phone in their pocket anyways?

Related Articles

News

Nov 21, 2019

8:31 AM EST

Apple has a new strategy to prevent another buggy launch like iOS 13

News

Nov 20, 2019

4:35 PM EST

Canadians can now buy MacBooks at The Source

News

Nov 12, 2019

11:52 AM EST

AirPods Pro reportedly back in stock at many Apple Stores

News

Nov 19, 2019

8:06 PM EST

Pranksters are putting Apple AirPods stickers on the ground

Comments