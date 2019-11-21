Some Google Stadia users report overheating and shutdowns when streaming with Chromecast Ultra

Several Google Stadia users are reporting that streaming games to their Chromecast Ultras is actually causing the dongles to overheat and even shut down entirely.
In a thread on the Stadia subreddit, user u/armadeon7479 said he was in the middle of a shootout in Destiny 2 when his Chromecast Ultra suddenly disconnected and his game session ended. According to the user, the Chromecast was “extremely hot” when he went to unplug it. This was after about four hours of playtime, he said.
Another user, ‘duhbyo,’ added that his Chromecast Ultra also overheated and shut down twice. Other users mentioned Chromecast overheating, although they didn’t clarify if this was accompanied by shutdowns.
It’s worth noting that several of the users mentioned that Chromecast overheating is a common occurrence for them when streaming movies or TV shows. However, none of them mentioned that their Chromecasts ever crashed during media playback.
Either way, picking up where you left off in a movie or TV is a relatively painless endeavour. However, a sudden shutdown in a game like Destiny 2 where you’re often in a lengthy raid with friends can be especially frustrating.
It’s worth noting that my Chromecast Ultra didn’t overheat or crash as I streamed games with it to prepare for my Stadia review. However, I was also balancing my time between streaming to Chromecast Ultra, Google Pixel 3a and Chrome browsers, so I didn’t spend too much time on any one device.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Google for comment and will update this story once a response has been received.
