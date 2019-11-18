Here are Microsoft’s Surface Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

While we have an extensive list of Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals focused on Microsoft’s Xbox console and accessories, discounts related to the company’s Surface products are now available.
First and foremost, Microsoft Store shoppers can get free shipping and extended returns throughout the holiday season, ending on January 31st.
You can also now order items online and pick them up at a local Microsoft Store.
Below is a list of the deals:
- Save up to $300 on Surface Pro 7 (from November 22nd to December 5th)
- Save up to $150 on Surface Go (from November 21st to December 5th)
- Save up to $550 on Surface Studio 2 (from November 22nd to December 5th)
- Save up to $390 on Surface Studio Laptop 3 (from November 28th to December 5th)
- Save up to $500 on Surface Book 2 (from December 2nd to December 12th)
- Save $50 on Office Home and Student (December 28th to December 7th)
- Save $120 on Xbox One S All-Digital Edition ($179)
- Save $130 on Xbox One S bundles ($249)
- Save $150 on Xbox One X bundles ($449)
Learn more about Xbox and gaming-related deals, here.
