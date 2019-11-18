Snapchat says unlike Facebook it fact-checks all political ads

Snapchat’s CEO has said that unlike Facebook, his company actually fact-checks political ads on its platform.
This statement comes as tech and social media giants have been facing pressure to address the spread of misinformation on their platforms.
Facebook has recently come under fire for deciding not to fact-check political ads. Twitter has also been criticized for initially stating that it decided to ban all political ads but is now struggling to determine what is considered political.
In comparison, Snapchat’s CEO, Evan Spiegel has now said that the platform has a team that fact-checks all political advertisements.
“We subject all advertising to review, including political advertising,” Spiegel told CNBC. “I think what we try to do is create a place for political ads on our platform, especially because we reach so many young people and first-time voters we want them to be able to engage with the political conversation, but we don’t allow things like misinformation to appear in that advertising.”
It should be noted that Snapchat’s advertising business is significantly smaller than that of Facebook and Twitter and that there aren’t many ads for the company to review.
Source: CNBC
