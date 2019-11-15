Koodo offering 12 months of Amazon Prime with new activations

Koodo is offering a pretty sweet deal when you activate a talk, text and data plan.
When you get a talk, text and data plan online and add the code “AMAZONPRIME” at checkout, you’ll get 12 months of Amazon Prime for free.
Current Prime members can add the promotion on top of their existing membership. The offer is only valid from November 15th until November 24th.
Telus says the deal excludes Wireless Home Phone, prepaid, talk and text and lastly data-only activations.
Those who use the promotion will get the membership code in an e-mail within 35 business. Customers also must redeem the code and agree to Prime’s terms and agreements to qualify, says Telus.
The membership after 12 months automatically renews, so you’ll need to cancel right before the 12 months end if you don’t want to continue paying for the subscription.
And lastly, the offer only works for Amazon Prime Canada.
A Prime membership is regularly $79.99 per year and includes faster shipping options, along with access to Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming video service that features original content like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys and The Tick.
Source: Koodo Mobile
