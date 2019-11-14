Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour edition now available in Canada

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour edition is now available in Canada.
The Under Armour edition includes unique features like cadence-based real-time coaching and premium access to MapMyRun, an ecosystem experience for runners. Buyers will get the MapMyRun access free for six months.
The watch is available at Samsung Experience Stores, online on Samsung’s website and other major retailers starting at $349.99 cAD for the 40mm variant and 379.99 for the larger 44mm version.
This variant only comes in black.
Comments