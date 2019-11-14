New Apple Music playlist recaps your most listened to music of 2019

If you’re an Apple Music subscriber, you can now download a new playlist that recaps your year in music.
The Playlist, called Apple Music Repla, is available on replay.music.apple.com.
Once you’ve got your playlist, you’ll be able to see how much music you’ve listened to throughout the year and what your top songs are. Beyond just recapping 2019, the feature also generates a playlist recapping every year you’ve ever used the service.
The feature will also show you your top ten most listened to albums and your top artists. Unlike Spotify’s ‘Wrapped’ playlists, the Replay list can be accessed whenever users want and updates every Sunday.
Comments