Apple’s new iPad Pro and iPhone SE 2 are reportedly set to launch in early 2020

Hot on the heels of Apple’s recently revealed 16-inch MacBook Pro, rumours surrounding the tech giant’s next iPad Pro and entry-level iPhone continue to swirl.
Often-accurate TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple’s new iPad Pro, which he says will feature 3D sensing technology, will launch in early 2020 alongside the rumoured iPhone SE 2.
As first reported by MacRumors, Kuo goes on to say that the new iPad Pro’s 3D sensing will be powered by a dual rear-facing camera system that includes a time-of-flight sensor. This sensor measures the time it takes light to bounce off objects in a room to create a 3D map of the space.
This backs up previous rumours reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who also stated that Apple plans to release a new iPad Pro with 3D sensing capabilities in early 2020.
It seems the iPhone SE 2 is also still set to release in early 2020, according to Kuo. The phone is tipped to be similar to the iPhone 8 and will include a 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, Apple’s A13 processor and 3GB of RAM. All of these rumours regarding the iPhone SE 2 fall in line with previous leaks about the smartphone.
While Apple could stick with the SE branding for its next entry-level iPhone, given the device seems set to look very different from its predecessor, it’s likely to feature a completely different name.
Source: MacRumors
