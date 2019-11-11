Apple reportedly plans to release an iPad Pro with dual cameras in 2020

Apple’s next iPad Pro could feature dual cameras, according to a new report.
Along with an augmented reality (AR) headset and glasses, a new report courtesy of Bloomberg’s often-reliable Mark Gurman indicates that Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro will feature a dual lens camera setup.
Along with the pair of shooters, the new iPad Pro is also tipped to feature a “small hole for the 3D system.” This corroborates an earlier rumour that indicated Apple’s next iPad Pro would feature a time-of-flight 3D sensor.
This 3D sensor is described by Gurman as “the centrepiece” of Apple’s AR plans and seems to be an evolution of the technology currently powering Face ID. The technology will allow users to make 3D reconstructions of rooms, objects and people.
Gurman goes on to say that Apple also plans to add the sensor to its 2020 iPhones, along with 5G functionality.
The same report also discussed Apple’s plans to release an augmented reality headset in 2021, followed by a pair of smart glasses in 2023. Though there are some differences, this information corroborates an earlier report that recently appeared courtesy of The Information.
Additionally, Gurman says that Apple’s upcoming VR and AR focused headset will be focused on gaming, watching videos and virtual meetings.
The headset was reportedly originally slated to be released in 2020 but was pushed back. The Information’s report indicated that Apple’s smart glasses project will release in 2022, though Bloomberg states that smart glasses are slated for 2023.
Given the initial excitement surrounding virtual reality and augmented reality seems to have died down, it will be interesting to see how Apple approaches the technology. The company has a history of taking established categories and building on them in meaningful ways, so there’s a strong possibility Apple will do the same with AR and VR.
Source: Bloomberg, The Information
Comments