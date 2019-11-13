PREVIOUS|
Cadillac Fairview launches shopping app for CF Toronto Eaton Centre

The app will support all of the CF shopping malls in Canada in 2020

Nov 13, 2019

7:01 PM EST

Cadillac Fairview has launched a new shopping app called ‘CF Browse‘ that is now available for the CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

The app allows shoppers to interact with the mall through their phone by searching based on brands, retailers and items. It also contains offers and promotions that can be redeemed at the stores in the mall.

“Through CF Browse, we’re transforming the traditional brick and mortar experience to a brick and mobile one, bringing together our many retailers into one digital platform,” said Jose Ribau, executive vice-president of digital and innovation at Cadillac Fairview, in a press release.

Although the app is only available for Toronto Eaton Centre, it is currently being developed to support all of the CF shopping malls in Canada in 2020.

You can download CF Browse on the iOS App Store and on Google Play.

Source: Cadillac Fairview 

