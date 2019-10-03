Apple might still be working on an iPhone SE 2

Fans of Apple’s tiny iPhone SE will be pleased to learn that the tech giant could still be working on a successor to the classic smartphone.
According to often-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as first reported by MacRumors, Apple reportedly plans to launch a sequel to the iPhone SE in early 2020. Kuo says that the iPhone SE 2 will look like an iPhone 8 rather than an iPhone 5, giving it a slightly more modern aesthetic.
Since the phone is set to adopt Apple’s older iPhone design, it’s likely familiar features like Touch ID and large top and bottom bezels will make an appearance. This corroborates earlier reports that stated Apple’s next entry-level iPhone will look like an iPhone 8, and that it is set to feature Touch ID.
Kuo goes on to note that Apple’s 2020 iPhone SE will include an A13 processor and 3GB of RAM, similar to the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone SE 2 also won’t be as small as the iPhone 5’s 4-inch screen, instead measuring in at 4.7-inches like the iPhone 8.
It’s unclear how much Apple will charge for the iPhone SE 2. The original iPhone SE launched at $299 CAD for the 32GB version of the smartphone.
With early 2020 looming on the horizon, it’s likely we’ll see a number of iPhone SE 2 rumours over the next couple of months.
Source: MacRumors
