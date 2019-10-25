SyrupCast Ep. 207: The Pixel 4 pod

This week, MobileSyrup Managing Editor Patrick O’Rourke is joined by staff writers, Dean Daley and Jon Lamont, to talk about the Pixel 4 and Google’s corresponding launch event.
Last week, Google dropped the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. As the Syrupcast crew points out, nothing really surprised them about the phone because of the hundreds of leaks leading up to its announcement. The phones, which are now available in Canada, are priced starting at $999 CAD.
Tune in to hear more about the SyrupCast team’s thoughts about the improvements and whether they think an upgrade is worth it this time around.
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Direct download link
Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to patrick@mobilesyrup.com.
Total runtime: 36:34
Shoutouts: 32:55
Patrick gives a shoutout to Analogue. Jon shouts out Twitter for bringing lights out mode to Android. Finally, Dean sends a shoutout to Jon for his help on the phone reviews.
Comments