Here are the Google Pixel 4, Samsung Galaxy S11, 2020 iPhone leaks from last week

Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.
The leaks below encompass news from September 27th to September 21st.
Thankfully, the Pixel’s launch is almost here, because we’re getting pretty tired of the neverending leaks.
Evan Blass shared an official press image of the upcoming handset in its ‘Clearly White’ colour variant.
Pixel 4 APKs revealed details about ‘Motion Sense,’ Pixel Themes and the Recorder app. What’s interesting about this is that the Pixel 4 will get 10 new live wallpapers, six of which are optimized for dark mode.
Motion Sense will also be available in more than 35 countries, including Canada. Additionally, it will work with apps like YouTube, Spotify, Google Play Music and more.
Face unlock leaked on the Pixel 4 with full details regarding how the feature is set to work. The phone will have a similar setup to the iPhone 11 series that allows users to unlock apps, their handset and authorize payments with their face.
Samsung
Samsung might be making a Galaxy Note handset that’s more affordable.
The successor to the Galaxy Fold will reportedly get a wider release. The current Galaxy Fold is only available in certain countries.
The Samsung Galaxy S11 will reportedly have a 5x optical zoom lens, a time-of-flight sensor, an ultrawide angle sensor and a 108-megapixel ISOCELL smartphone camera.
Apple
Apple’s 2020 iPhones will reportedly have a rectangular metal frame that’s similar to 2010’s iPhone 4.
Motorola
Motorola’s foldable phone will reportedly launch before the end of the year. Even though the Lenovo-owned company has been quiet about the device, the new report suggests it’s going to launch before 2019 ends.
