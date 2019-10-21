PREVIOUS|
Images of Tesla’s Model Y prototype in red surface online

The Model Y is scheduled to be launched in Q1 2021 but could have an earlier release

Images of Tesla’s Model Y prototype in the colour red have surfaced on Twitter.

The photos were shared on Twitter by an account called @TeslaOwnersofMA, and depict the Model Y outside of what looks like a Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada.

The prototype does not appear to have any road plates and instead just has a plate that says ‘Tesla.’

People have also posted images of the Tesla Model Y showing up in other areas such as Los Angeles, California.

Tesla’s website currently says the Model Y is set to be launched in Q1 2021, but rumours have suggested that it could possibly launch in Q1 2020.

