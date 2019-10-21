PREVIOUS|
Pixel 4 supports 11W Qi wireless charging even with third-party chargers

You can grab a more affordable charger for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Oct 21, 2019

4:44 PM EDT

It turns out the Pixel 4 and 4 XL support up to 11W Qi wireless charging.

First spotted by Mishaal Rahman from 9to5Google, the Wireless Power Consortium now says the Pixel 4 supports Qi wireless charging up to 11W. This is a step up from the Pixel 3 that only supported 5W charging with most third-party wireless chargers.

This is an improvement as the only way to get faster charging for the Pixel 3 was with Google’s Pixel Stand or specific third-party accessories that supported up to 10W charging.

This means that users now don’t have to buy Google’s Pixel Stand for faster wireless charging and can get something cheaper from Amazon.

Source: 9to5Google

