A look at Caseology’s best Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL cases

Caseology has revealed its array of Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL cases.

Each case features a distinct, minimalist design that aims to combine style and protection into one seamless package that prevents your smartphone from turning into a broken, scratched mess.

Below are some of the best cases in the company’s lineup.

Legion

Like other protective cases out there, Caseology’s Legion case features a dual-layer design and all-around protection that covers the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL’s buttons. The case is substantial, feels high-quality and surprisingly doesn’t add significant bulk to Google’s latest flagship smartphone.

The Legion case is available in Matte Black (seen above) and ‘Midnight Blue.’ Similar to every case in Caseology’s lineup, the Legion enclosure is available for both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Legion Pixel 4/Pixel 4 XL

Skyfall

If you own Google’s ‘Oh So Orange’ Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, you likely want to show off the smartphone even if you’re putting it in a case. This is where Caseology’s Skyfall case comes into play.

The sides of the enclosure are rubberized and feature precise covers for each button, with the rear being completely transparent.

This means that you can still show off the look of the phone’s back while still protecting it. Caseology’s Skyfall case is available in ‘Matte Black’ (seen above) and ‘Champagne Gold’ (seen below).

Skyfall Pixel 4/Pixel 4 XL

Taking things a step beyond the Skyfall series, Caseology’s Solid Flex Crystal case is entirely see-through. This means that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL’s matte black sides will always be visible in this case, along with it’s ‘Oh So Orange,’ ‘Clearly White’ or ‘Just Black’ rear. Similar to the company’s other cases, the Solid Flex Cyrstal offers ample protection to Google’s new flagship, including a soft, rubberized body that protects the smartphone’s entire body.

Solid Flex Cyrstal Pixel 4/Pixel 4 XL

Parallax

Caseology’s Parallax case is one of the best looking in the accessory maker’s lineup thanks to the triangular geometric pattern on its rear. Similar to the Legion case, Parallax features a dual-layer design that provides ample protection to the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL.

Caseology’s Parallax cases are available in ‘Matte Black’ and ‘Burgundy.’

Parallax Pixel 4/Pixel 4 XL

