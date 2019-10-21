Bell reduces prices for its 20GB and 50GB unlimited and shared data plans

Bell has reduced the prices of its unlimited and shared 20GB and 50GB plans.
It should be noted the changes don’t appear to be implemented in Quebec, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.
The unlimited and shared 20GB plans, when you bring your own device or buy one, are now $5 cheaper. They cost $90 per month, as opposed to $95 per month.
Additionally, the unlimited and shared 50GB plans, when you bring your own device or buy one, are now $10 cheaper at $115 per month when they were previously $125.
Source: Bell
Comments