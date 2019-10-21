News
Bell reduces prices for its 20GB and 50GB unlimited and shared data plans

Bell's unlimited plans are now $90 for 20GB and $115 for 50GB

Oct 21, 2019

11:31 AM EDT

Bell has reduced the prices of its unlimited and shared 20GB and 50GB plans.

It should be noted the changes don’t appear to be implemented in Quebec, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

The unlimited and shared 20GB plans, when you bring your own device or buy one, are now $5 cheaper. They cost $90 per month, as opposed to $95 per month.

Additionally, the unlimited and shared 50GB plans, when you bring your own device or buy one, are now $10 cheaper at $115 per month when they were previously $125.

Source: Bell 

