Koodo offering one-year free Amazon Prime membership with new sign-up

Koodo Mobile is currently offering one year of Amazon Prime for free with new sign-ups.
The offer is available from October 18th-31st, or while quantities last. To get the offer, you have to enter the promo code ‘AmazonPrime’ at checkout.
It excludes Wireless Home Phone activations and prepaid activations.
“You’ll receive your unique Amazon Prime membership code in an email from us within 20 business days of delivery,” the offer states.
It should be noted that the Amazon Prime membership automatically renews for the membership fee in effect at the time of renewal with applicable taxes. You can cancel at any time through your account by adjusting your membership settings.
