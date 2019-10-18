Saskatoon Police warn public about fraudulent SaskTel emails

Saskatoon Police have issued a warning to the public about fraudulent emails appearing to be from telecommunications company, SaskTel.
The emails are requesting financial or billing information. Police are advising people to delete the email right away and to not click on any of the links.
“If you have responded with personal information, it is recommended that you notify the appropriate credit bureaus and banking institutions,” Saskatoon Police have said in a statement.
Anyone who believes that they have been the victim of fraud is advised to call Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
Image credit: Saskatoon Police, (2)
Source: Saskatoon Police
Comments