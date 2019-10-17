Google’s Pixel 4 will get updates until at least October 2022

According to an updated support page, Google’s new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will receive security and Android updates until October 2022.
This means that the Pixel 4 and 4 XL will get Android 11, Android 12 and Android 13, according to Google’s support page listing.
The Pixel 3/3 XL and the Pixel 3A will also get security and operating system updates until October 2021 and May 2022 respectively.
This is also just Google’s minimum three-year commitment to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 series, so there’s a possibility update could hit the devices for a slightly longer period of time.
MobileSyrup will have a full review of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL live early next week.
Source: Google Via: Droid-life
