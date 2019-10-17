Resources
PREVIOUS|

Reminder: today is the last day to cancel Apple Arcade without getting charged

It's now been exactly one month since the service launched

Oct 17, 2019

2:51 PM EDT

0 comments

Just a heads-up: if you started a free trial when Apple TV launched on September 19th, today is the final day to cancel your subscription.

After today, your subscription will auto-renew and you’ll be charged $5.99 CAD/month.

The process to cancel Apple Arcade is the same as it is with any other subscription. In the App Store, go to your account and access the ‘Subscriptions’ tab. From there, tap on Apple Arcade and cancel the subscription.

Of course, you might not want to cancel your subscription since Apple Arcade does offer a lot of bang for your buck. Included in the monthly fee is access to dozens of premium mobile games with no ads or in-app purchases.

Some of this week’s new games on Apple Arcade include Sonic RacingLego Brawls, Vancouver-made Sneaky SasquatchShinsekai Into the Depths, Toronto-made Where Cards Fall, Frogger in Toy Town and more.

Meanwhile, Apple Arcade’s full launch lineup can be found here.

Related Articles

News

Oct 11, 2019

9:00 AM EDT

Five new challenging games have launched on Apple Arcade

News

Aug 23, 2019

10:45 AM EDT

Apple introduces redesigned iCloud interface on the web in beta

News

Oct 16, 2019

1:57 PM EDT

One of Netflix’s marquee Christmas movies was filmed in Ontario

News

Oct 17, 2019

3:32 PM EDT

Adobe’s iPad Photoshop reportedly missing key features as it nears launch

Comments