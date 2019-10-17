Reminder: today is the last day to cancel Apple Arcade without getting charged

Just a heads-up: if you started a free trial when Apple TV launched on September 19th, today is the final day to cancel your subscription.
After today, your subscription will auto-renew and you’ll be charged $5.99 CAD/month.
The process to cancel Apple Arcade is the same as it is with any other subscription. In the App Store, go to your account and access the ‘Subscriptions’ tab. From there, tap on Apple Arcade and cancel the subscription.
Of course, you might not want to cancel your subscription since Apple Arcade does offer a lot of bang for your buck. Included in the monthly fee is access to dozens of premium mobile games with no ads or in-app purchases.
Some of this week’s new games on Apple Arcade include Sonic Racing, Lego Brawls, Vancouver-made Sneaky Sasquatch, Shinsekai Into the Depths, Toronto-made Where Cards Fall, Frogger in Toy Town and more.
Meanwhile, Apple Arcade’s full launch lineup can be found here.
