Following reports of issues related to the security of the Galaxy S10/S10+’s fingerprint sensor, Samsung says it has plans to fix the problems with an upcoming patch.
The S10’s ultrasonic fingerprint scanner reportedly authenticates with a 3D-printed fingerprint, and also unlocks for anyone when a third-party screen has been applied to the smartphone. Now, Samsung has plans to fix these security flaws, according to a statement the South Korean tech giant sent to Reuters.
“Samsung Electronics is aware of the case of the S10’s malfunctioning fingerprint recognition and will soon issue a software patch,” reads Samsung’s statement to Reuters. South Korean bank KakaoBank has also told its customers to disable fingerprint authentication with the smartphone.
It’s currently unclear what is causing the problem given that ultrasonic scanning technology, which uses pulses to map the user’s fingers, is supposed to be more secure than the optical in-display fingerprint sensors featured in devices like the OnePlus 6T and Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Only specific, Samsung approved fingerprint sensors are compatible with the S10.
It also doesn’t look like these security issues also affect the Galaxy Note 10, Samsung’s other flagship smartphone with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung for more information.
Source: Reuters
