Toronto-based SnapPay launches facial recognition payment technology

SnapPay, a Toronto-based payment platform for merchants, announced that it has introduced facial recognition payment technology in North American.
The new feature is designed to be used at retail outlets, and will allow users to pay digitally with a snapshot during the checkout process.
SnapPay used technology based on platforms in Asia, and says it is introducing the technology for mainstream retail in North America.
The company aims to minimize the time that consumers have to spend checking out. SnapPay says it also wants to ensure that consumers have the latest technology ready to use.
“By enabling consumers to pay with their ‘face’ North American merchants, particularly those with self-service kiosks, are providing an unprecedented level of convenience and speed in the checkout process, to a lucrative customer segment that increasingly demands it,” said Spencer Xu, CEO of SnapPay, in a press release.
The facial recognition technology uses a 3D snapshot to complete the payment transaction.
Source: SnapPay
