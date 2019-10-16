Here’s what to check out at the EGLX gaming expo in Toronto this weekend

Canada’s largest gaming event, the Enthusiast Live Gaming Expo (EGLX), returns to Toronto’s Metro Toronto Convention Centre this weekend.
From Friday, October 18th to Sunday, October 20th, fans will be able to play game demos, meet gaming personalities and celebrities, watch live esports tournaments and more.
Here are some of the most notable bits of programming that you can experience at the show:
Gaming celebrities/esports players
EGLX has brought on a variety of prominent gaming content creators and pro gamers, including:
- Cyanide & Happiness (Kris Wilson)
- Death Battle (Ben Singer and Chad James)
- Funhaus (Bruce Greene, Elyse and James Willems)
- Hungrybox (Super Smash Bros. Melee player)
- Kinda Funny (Greg Miller, Nick Scarpino and Andy Cortez)
- Syperpk (Luminosity Gaming player)
- Vikkstar (Fortnite player)
Most of the guests will be holding panels and meet and greets. A full schedule on those events can be found here.
Meanwhile, the full list of EGLX guests can be found here.
Nintendo of Canada
Nintendo of Canada will have several playable games at EGLX, such as Luigi’s Mansion 3 (made by Vancouver’s Next Level Games), The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Untitled Goose Game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition and Ring Fit Adventure.
Nintendo says it the first 100 visitors to its booth each day can receive a free Link’s Awakening pin, while My Nintendo rewards program members can show their QR code to receive a Luigi’s Mansion pin.
Finally, Nintendo will host a Super Mario Maker 2 event on October 18th at 5pm ET with Twitch streamer DragonFeeney as part of the Nintendo Switch Challenge series. The event will be streamed from DragonFeeney’s Twitch channel as well.
Rising Stars esports tournaments
Tournaments for Fortnite, Super Smash Bros. Melee and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be held at EGLX. Overall, participants are vying for a combined prize pool of $30,000.
More information is available here.
Ubisoft
All weekend, developers from Ubisoft Toronto will be hosting live demos for their Watch Dogs: Legion open-world hacking game.
Demos will take place at the following times:
- Friday, October 18th: 4:30 pm and 7:00pm
- Saturday, October 19th: 10:30am, 5:00 pm and 7:00pm (a live developers panel will be held for the game at 2:30pm in between)
- Sunday, October 20th — 11am, 1pm and 5pm
Meanwhile, the Rainbow Six Canada Nationals will be held at EGLX. The semi-finals take place on the Saturday of the event, with the Grand Finals following on Sunday. Altogether, a $15,000 prize pool is up for grabs.
On a somewhat related note, French-Canadian game maker Patrice Désilets will also hold a panel on Saturday from 4pm to 5pm.
Désilets is the creator of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise and director of the publisher’s acclaimed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. While Désilets left Ubisoft in 2010 to found his own Montreal-based Panache Studio and work on Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, he will no doubt be relevant to Ubisoft fans.
Xbox Canada
Microsoft will have a booth with a variety of Xbox and PC gaming stations playing a variety of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate titles, including Gears 5 (developed by Vancouver’s The Coalition), Forza Horizon 4, Human Fall Flat, Ark: Survival Evolved and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.
Additionally, there will be a “throne of games” that fans can take pictures with and win Xbox Game Pass Ultimate prizes, as well as a Gear 5 “Hive Wall” photo opportunity.
Beyond Game Pass, Microsoft is also holding a free kids coding session in the ‘Family Zone.’
Of course, there will be more to see and do. A full list of EGLX programming can be found here.
A single-day pass costs $35 CAD, while a weekend pass is priced at $75. Tickets are available here.
