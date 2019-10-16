Thousands of old DOS games added to Internet Archive database

The Internet Archive has recently added around 2,500 more old playable PC games to its extensive database.
You can play the new games straight from your browser. The games are all free to play and don’t require any downloads. The newly added titles include The Lost Vikings, Street Fighter 2, The Lords of Midnight, Magic Carpet Plus, and Robotron 2084. The games are all free to play and don’t require any downloads.
The titles includes independent games along with long-forgotten popular releases, according to Internet Archive. Internet Archive has said this is its biggest update yet, and that it includes games from decades ago.
Over the years, the Internet Archive has been adding a number of old DOS (disc operated system) games to its database collection. It added a number of DOS games to its database in 2015, and a bunch of Windows 3.1 games in 2016.
You can see the full list of newly added games on the database.
Source: Internet Archive Via: PC Gamer
Comments