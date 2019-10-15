Pixel 4’s ‘Astrophotography mode’ coming to Pixel 3 and 3a

Google has confirmed that last year’s Pixel 3 and May’s Pixel 3a series are also set to get the impressive astrophotography mode.
The tech giant tweeted out, saying, “#NightSight already helps you take beautiful photos in the dark. Now you can use it for shots of the night sky. Coming to Pixel 3a and Pixel 3 as well as #pixel4.”
It’s awesome to see Google support it’s older phones with the same software as its new flagship. However, it’s expected that the Pixel 4 will be able to take better pictures when compared to the older handsets since it’s capable of holding its shutter open longer, reports Android Police.
#NightSight already helps you take beautiful photos in the dark. Now you can use it for shots of the night sky.🌙✨ Coming to Pixel 3a and Pixel 3 as well as #pixel4. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/o4bORnPc6j
— Google (@Google) October 15, 2019
Android Police also note that users should be able to use the feature if they download the latest version of the Google Camera APK. The feature takes a four-minute exposure of the night sky and then combines all of the photos it takes into one picture that shows off the stars.
While it’s still unclear, t seems like the camera will automatically present users with the option to enable the feature.
Source: Android Police
Comments