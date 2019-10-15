News
Pixel 4’s ‘Astrophotography mode’ coming to Pixel 3 and 3a

It's unclear how similar the mode will be across all of the devices

Oct 15, 2019

4:43 PM EDT

Google has confirmed that last year’s Pixel 3 and May’s Pixel 3a series are also set to get the impressive astrophotography mode.

The tech giant tweeted out, saying, “#NightSight already helps you take beautiful photos in the dark. Now you can use it for shots of the night sky. Coming to Pixel 3a and Pixel 3 as well as #pixel4.”

It’s awesome to see Google support it’s older phones with the same software as its new flagship. However, it’s expected that the Pixel 4 will be able to take better pictures when compared to the older handsets since it’s capable of holding its shutter open longer, reports Android Police. 

Android Police also note that users should be able to use the feature if they download the latest version of the Google Camera APK.  The feature takes a four-minute exposure of the night sky and then combines all of the photos it takes into one picture that shows off the stars.

While it’s still unclear, t seems like the camera will automatically present users with the option to enable the feature.

Source: Android Police  

