Survey finds 71 percent of Canadian organizations faced a cyber-attack last year

A recent survey conducted by the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) found that 71 percent of Canadian organizations were impacted by a cyber-attack in the past year.
Interestingly, 96 percent of the respondents believed that cybersecurity awareness training is effective, but only 22 percent of the organizations conducted monthly training.
Further, only 41 percent of the respondents conducted mandatory cybersecurity training for their employees.
“While technical solutions are important, the best layer of security for any organization are cyber-aware employees,” said Jacques Latour, the chief security officer at CIRA, in a press release.
It should be noted that a large number of companies that didn’t provide cybersecurity training cited a lack of resources as the reason.
Of the respondents that faced a cyber-attack, only 48 percent of them reported it to their customers. Additionally, only 40 percent reported the incident to their management.
In order to conduct the survey, CIRA partnered with the Strategic Council to interview 500 individuals who have IT security positions in Canadian companies. All of the individuals interviewed had authority regarding cybersecurity decisions.
In August, Liberal incumbent Finance Minister Bill Morneau launched the CyberSecure Canada certification program to help small and medium-sized organizations “achieve a baseline level of cyber security.”
Comments