Federal government launches cyber security certification program

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has launched the CyberSecure Canada certification program to help small- and medium-sized organizations “achieve a baseline level of cyber security.”
According to a recent press release, the certification is a voluntary program and will give customers of these businesses “greater confidence” and will provide the companies “a competitive advantage.”
“There’s so much Canadians can do online — from connecting with friends and family to personal shopping, to building a business,” Morneau said in the release. “This online activity is good for our economy and helps create good, well-paying jobs. At the same time, it’s critical that Canadians feel confident about the security of their interactions and information.”
The program supports Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains’ Digital Charter, a 10 point principle that aims to combat hate speech and online disinformation. It particularly targets the safety and security aspect that focuses on helping Canada’s digital and data platforms stay secure and safe in the digital world.
The program is an initiative under the National Cyber Security Strategy, the release said.
