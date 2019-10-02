Tesla achieved record production and delivery of its vehicles in the third quarter of 2019.
In an October 2nd, 2019 report, the company revealed that it sold 96,155 vehicles and delivered approximately 97,000 vehicles in Q3.
Specifically, Tesla says it produced 16,318 Model S/X and 79,837 Model 3 vehicles and delivered 17,400 Model S/Xes and 79,600 Model 3s in Q3.
Further, Tesla says it received record net orders in Q3 and is entering Q4 with an increase in its order backlog. Notably, most of the Q3 Tesla 3 orders were from customers who had not placed a reservation, repeating a trend from Q2.
It’s important to note that these milestones were revealed in their own report. Tesla says overall Q3 earnings are still to come.
Source: Tesla
Comments