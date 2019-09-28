Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [September 23 — 29]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Typically, this column will focus on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, although other streaming services may be mentioned when relevant.
Shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada will also be highlighted.
Amazon Prime Video
Hotel Mumbai
Inspired by the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai, Hotel Mumbai tells the story of the survivors of the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.
The film was directed by Anthony Maras (directorial debut) and stars Dev Patel (Lion), Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name), Nazanin Boniadi (Ben-Hur) and Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter franchise).
Original theatrical release date: March 22nd, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 26th, 2019
Genre: Biographical thriller
Runtime: 2 hours, 3 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 76 percent
Stream Hotel Mumbai here.
Transparent: Musicale Finale (series finale) [Prime Original]
Rather than do a proper fifth and final season, Amazon has instead produced a feature-length musical film that serves as a conclusion to its acclaimed Transparent series. With Jeffrey Tambor’s Maura killed off following the actor’s firing from the show, Transparent: Musicale Finale explores the impact that the character’s death has had on the surviving Pfeffermans.
Transparent: Musicale Finale was directed by series creator Jill Soloway (Afternoon Delight) and stars Judith Light (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Amy Landecker (Project Almanac), Gaby Hoffman (Girls) and Jay Duplass (Togetherness).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 27th, 2019
Genre: Comedy, drama, musical
Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 64 percent
Stream Transparent: Musicale Finale here.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Crave
Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril: Positive Influence
Amy Schumer teams up with fellow comedian Sam Morril to riff on racism, porn and customer service.
Original TV broadcast date: September 27th, 2018 (Comedy Central)
Crave release date: September 25th, 2019
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 41 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril — Positive Influence here.
Buzz
This documentary from Andrew Shea (The Silence) focuses on Buzz Bissinger, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and author, as she experiences a sexual awakening while collaborating with Caitlyn Jenner on her memoir.
HBO Canada/Crave release date: September 25th, 2019
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Buzz here. Note that a $19.98 CAD Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Insomnia
A police detective investigating the murder of a teenage girl finds himself entangled in a psychological game of cat and mouse with the case’s primary suspect.
Insomnia was directed by Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight trilogy) and stars Al Pacino (Scarface), Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Robin Williams (Good Will Hunting).
It’s worth noting that parts of the movie were filmed in British Columbia.
Original theatrical release date: May 24th, 2002
Crave release date: September 27th, 2019
Genre: Neo-noir crime thriller
Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent
Stream Insomnia here. Note that a $15.98 Crave + Starz subscription is required.
Isn’t It Romantic
A young woman finds her life playing out like a stereotypical romantic comedy.
The film was directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson (A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas) and stars Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect), Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games), Adam DeVine (Workaholics) and Priyanka Chopra (Quantico).
Original theatrical release date: February 13th, 2019
Crave release date: September 27th, 2019
Genre: Romantic comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 29 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent
Stream Isn’t It Romantic here. Note that a $19.98 Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.
Netflix
Explained (Season 2)
This docuseries explores a variety of subject matter, with Season 2 touching on cryptocurrency, why diets fail, the wild world of K-pop and more. The premiere episode is about cults.
The series is produced by Vox and features narration from the likes of Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You).
Netflix Canada release date: September 26th, 2019 (new episodes weekly)
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: TBA (first episode is 26 minutes)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Explained‘s second season here.
The Good Place (Season 3)
Self-absorbed Eleanor Shellstrop tries to become a better person in an afterlife filled with good people.
The series was created by Michael Schur (The Office) and stars Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars), William Jackson Harper (Midsommar), Jameela Jamil (The Official Chart Update) and Ted Danson (Cheers).
It’s worth noting that the fourth and final season just premiered on TV on September 26th, so this is a good opportunity to catch up if interested.
Original TV broadcast run: September 2018 to January 2019 (Global)
Netflix Canada release date: September 26th, 2019
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 13 episodes (around 22 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent
Stream The Good Place Season 3 here.
Grey’s Anatomy (Season 15)
The doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial seek new positions in season 15 of ABC’s popular medical drama series.
Grey’s Anatomy was created by Shonda Rhimes (Scandal) and stars Ellen Pompeo (Moonlight Mile), Justin Chambers (Liberty Heights), Chandra Wilson (Station 19) and James Pickens, Jr. (The-X Files)
Original TV broadcast run: September 2018 to May 2019 (CTV)
Netflix Canada release date: September 27th, 2019
Genre: Medical drama
Runtime: 25 episodes (around 43 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
Stream Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 here.
The Politician [Netflix Original]
Scream Queens creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan re-team on The Politician, a new series about the political aspirations of highschooler Payton Hobart.
The series stars Ben Platt (Pitch Perfect), Zoey Deutch (Why Him?), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Gwyneth Paltrow (Iron Man).
Netflix Canada release date: September 27th, 2019
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Eight episodes (28 to 62 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 57 percent
Stream The Politician here.
This Is Us (Season 3)
In the third season of NBC’s emotional drama series, the Pearson family’s lives and connections are followed across several time periods.
This Is Us was created by Dan Fogelman (Crazy, Stupid, Love) and stars Milo Ventimiglia (Gilmore Girls), Mandy Moore (Tangled), Sterling K. Brown (American Crime Story) and Chrissy Metz (American Horror Story: Freak Show).
Original TV broadcast run: September 2018 to April 2019 (CTV)
Netflix Canada release date: September 25th, 2019
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 18 episodes (around 43 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 94 percent
Stream This Is Us Season 3 here.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
What are you thinking of streaming this weekend? Sound off below!
Image credit: Amazon
Comments