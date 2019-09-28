News
PREVIOUS|

Get Powerbeats Pro, Google Wifi and more on sale at The Source

The Source's Red Tag sale offers up to 40 percent off select items

Sep 28, 2019

4:04 PM EDT

0 comments

The Source is running its ‘Red Tag’ sale with up to 40 percent off on a variety of tech.

For example, until October 9th, you can get the Powerbeats Pro on sale. The true wireless earbuds are available for $299.99, down from the regular $329.99.

Additionally, the Powerbeats 3 are on sale for $129.99 — that’s $120 off.

Below are some of the other highlights of the sale, including TVs, speakers and more.

There are plenty more things on sale as well. To see the full list of deals, head over to The Source’s website and take a look. Most of the deals end on October 9th, so you’ll want to act quick.

Related Articles

News

Jul 11, 2019

8:09 PM EDT

The Source offering 25 percent off various video game pre-orders

News

Sep 18, 2019

7:04 AM EDT

This week’s Xbox sale discounts dozens of Square Enix games

News

Sep 14, 2019

2:34 PM EDT

Amazon’s Fire 7, Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets are all on sale

News

Jul 15, 2019

1:58 PM EDT

The Source’s answer to Amazon Prime Day is ‘Spend and Save’ promo

Comments