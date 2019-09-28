Get Powerbeats Pro, Google Wifi and more on sale at The Source

The Source is running its ‘Red Tag’ sale with up to 40 percent off on a variety of tech.
For example, until October 9th, you can get the Powerbeats Pro on sale. The true wireless earbuds are available for $299.99, down from the regular $329.99.
Additionally, the Powerbeats 3 are on sale for $129.99 — that’s $120 off.
Below are some of the other highlights of the sale, including TVs, speakers and more.
- Turtle Beach Earforce Stealth 300 – $49.99 (regular $99.99)
- Sony SRS-XB31/B Bluetooth Speaker – $149.99 (regular $199.99)
- 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV – $349.99 (regular $389.99)
- UE Megaboom 3 Portable Speaker – $219.99 (regular $249.99)
- Apple TV 4K 32GB – $219.99 (regular $229.99)
- Google Wifi Home Mesh Wi-Fi System three-pack – $369.99 (regular $399.99)
There are plenty more things on sale as well. To see the full list of deals, head over to The Source’s website and take a look. Most of the deals end on October 9th, so you’ll want to act quick.
Comments