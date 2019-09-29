Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Nokia 4.2 and 2.2: The best phones for under $300
- Tim Hortons is giving away free coffee this weekend through its mobile app
- Trudeau promises to cut cellphone bills by 25 percent within 4 years
- BAI Communications launches Toronto campaign for subway cellular service
- Google Pixel 4 XL face unlock details leaked in hands-on
- Here’s what’s coming to Crave in October 2019
- OnePlus 7T Review: Return to form
- What to expect from Microsoft’s New York event on October 2nd
- Rural Canada has fastest, most accessible 4G network globally: Opensignal
- Telus invests $16 billion in Alberta over 5 years, connects residents to PureFibre
- YouTube will now let Canadians view and book concert tickets
- CRTC looking into heavy number of Northwestel outages
- Telus wins big again in PCMag’s Fastest Networks Canada test
- Amazon’s 2019 Canadian Echo line impressions: Show, Dot, Studio and Flex
- Mario Kart Tour’s $6.49 per month ‘Gold Pass’ subscription is ridiculous
- Ubisoft and Concordia University launch worldwide video game design course
- Desjardins’ Ajusto app will now count distracted driving against your score
- Kik Messenger shuts down, focuses on cryptocurrency Kin
- Canada isn’t one of Project xCloud’s debut public trial markets
