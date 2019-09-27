We’ve seen quite a bit of Google’s upcoming Pixel 4 over the past few months, but little has leaked about the device’s apps and software until now.
NextRift, one of the many publications that got its hands on the Pixel 4, has leaked the smartphone’s Motion Sense, Pixel Themes APKs and Recorder app to 9to5Google.
Motion Sense is the feature that allows the Pixel 4 to perform gesture controls. Not all countries will get the Motion Sense functionality.
According to 9to5Google, below is the full list of countries set to get the feature:
- Canada
- American Samoa
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czechia
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Guam
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Romania
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
- United States
- The Virgin Islands, U.S.
The APK also offered another list from the Motion Sense app. This APK showcases media apps that will work with the feature.
- Amazon Music
- Deezer
- Google Play Music
- iHeartRadio
- Pandora
- Spotify
- Spotify Stations
- YouTube Music
- YouTube
Unfortunately, the Google Podcasts app is not on the list. However, there is always a possibility Mountain View, California-based company could update the app.
Alongside Motion Sense, the Pixel 4 will feature a pre-installed Recorder app.
The app allows users to record sound and voices. When recording, there’s a live animation that simulates sound waves, along with a pause/stop button at the bottom of the page. You can also add a title, or share your recordings. The previous page showcases a list of the recordings with the date and the length. The Recorder app supports dark theme as well.
NextRift also provided 9to5 the latest set of Pixel Live Wallpapers, six out of 10 of which will automatically go dark with the new system-wide dark mode.
The first new Live Wallpaper called ‘Doodle’ features several customization options. There are themes and a ‘Do it yourself,’ option that seems to let users tap and drag on the wallpaper. Additionally, it supports dark mode.
There’s also a compass needle wallpaper with a 3D design. What’s interesting about this wallpaper is that you can choose a location for the wallpaper. Without seeing the app, we assume the compass will also point to the location.
There’s also a ‘Sights From The Sun,’ that follows the solar system, a ‘Garden’ series with three variants, ‘Leafy,’ ‘Rocky,’ and ‘Prickly.’ Hungarian artist Anna Kövecses created all three of these wallpapers.
Google has also added three ‘Living Universe’ live wallpapers. The locations are from Uluru, Australia, Tarout Bay, Saudia Arabia and Mount Pilatus, Switzerland.
Source: 9to5Google, (2), (3), NextRift
