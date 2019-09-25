News
Samsung Galaxy S11 leak points to 5x optical zoom, 108MP main camera

Sep 25, 2019

1:05 PM EDT

Galaxy S10

Samsung is reportedly working on a smartphone with four cameras, one of which will sport a 5x optical zoom lens.

A report from South Korean publication TheElecfirst spotted by SamMobile, indicates the S11 will feature a 5x optical zoom camera, similar to Huawei’s P30 Pro. The optical camera would sport a periscope design, also like the P30 Pro, so there isn’t a huge camera bump.

Not only will it feature an optical zoom module, but it will sport three other cameras on the rear. One of which would be a time-of-flight sensor, and the other an ultrawide sensor similar to the Note 10+ handset.

Last but definitely not least, the primary camera would reportedly sport a 108-megapixel sensor. Samsung develops its own 108-megapixel ISOCELL smartphone camera sensor, so it’s not completely unbelievable.

However, Samsung’s Galaxy S11 series is months away, so take this leak with a grain of salt.

Source: TheElec

