Samsung Galaxy S11 leak points to 5x optical zoom, 108MP main camera

Samsung is reportedly working on a smartphone with four cameras, one of which will sport a 5x optical zoom lens.
A report from South Korean publication TheElec, first spotted by SamMobile, indicates the S11 will feature a 5x optical zoom camera, similar to Huawei’s P30 Pro. The optical camera would sport a periscope design, also like the P30 Pro, so there isn’t a huge camera bump.
Not only will it feature an optical zoom module, but it will sport three other cameras on the rear. One of which would be a time-of-flight sensor, and the other an ultrawide sensor similar to the Note 10+ handset.
Last but definitely not least, the primary camera would reportedly sport a 108-megapixel sensor. Samsung develops its own 108-megapixel ISOCELL smartphone camera sensor, so it’s not completely unbelievable.
However, Samsung’s Galaxy S11 series is months away, so take this leak with a grain of salt.
Source: TheElec
