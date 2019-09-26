News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung could be making a more affordable Galaxy Note smartphone

Sep 26, 2019

8:44 AM EDT

0 comments

Samsung Store

A new report from SamMobile indicates that Samsung is working on a smartphone that could be a more affordable Galaxy Note series.

If this is true, the model number ‘SM-N770F’ would be the South Korean company’s second cheaper Galaxy Note series device. In 2014, the company launched the Galaxy Note 3 Neo, its first mid-range Galaxy Note device, which had the model number ‘SM-N750F.’

That device featured a smaller display, a not so powerful chipset and a main camera with a lower resolution compared to that year’s flagship Galaxy Note 3.

SamMobile, unfortunately, didn’t provide any tech specs and only revealed that the device is tipped to feature 128GB of built-in storage.

In Canada, the Note 10 starts at $1,259, while the Note 10+ costs $1,459. If this rumour is true, it would be nice to have another Galaxy Note series that is a little less pricey. Samsung also sells its entry-level A Series in Canada, including the $349 CAD A20, $399 A50 and $549 A70.

Source: SamMobile Via: Android Central

Related Articles

News

Sep 25, 2019

4:26 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Fold successor to get a wider release: report

News

Sep 26, 2019

8:02 AM EDT

Here’s how to watch the OnePlus 7T event

Reviews

Sep 18, 2019

8:02 AM EDT

Samsung’s Space Monitor is an excellent display that doesn’t declutter your desk

News

Sep 23, 2019

3:18 PM EDT

Software update brings Note 10 camera, DeX features to S10 line

Comments