Samsung could be making a more affordable Galaxy Note smartphone

A new report from SamMobile indicates that Samsung is working on a smartphone that could be a more affordable Galaxy Note series.
If this is true, the model number ‘SM-N770F’ would be the South Korean company’s second cheaper Galaxy Note series device. In 2014, the company launched the Galaxy Note 3 Neo, its first mid-range Galaxy Note device, which had the model number ‘SM-N750F.’
That device featured a smaller display, a not so powerful chipset and a main camera with a lower resolution compared to that year’s flagship Galaxy Note 3.
SamMobile, unfortunately, didn’t provide any tech specs and only revealed that the device is tipped to feature 128GB of built-in storage.
In Canada, the Note 10 starts at $1,259, while the Note 10+ costs $1,459. If this rumour is true, it would be nice to have another Galaxy Note series that is a little less pricey. Samsung also sells its entry-level A Series in Canada, including the $349 CAD A20, $399 A50 and $549 A70.
Source: SamMobile Via: Android Central
