Google will announce the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL on October 15th.
However, prolific leaker Evan Blass has shared an official press image of the upcoming handset.
The image showcases the rear of the device and is the ‘Clearly White’ colour variant featuring the ‘Panda’ white and black aesthetic. The smartphone sports a square-shaped camera setup, with dual cameras and an LED flash.
On the left side is the orange power button with the volume rocker below. The bottom features the “G” Google logo. There’s a black grip all around the handset.
The render also has a background with a variety of Google flavoured colours.
Unfortunately, this leak doesn’t show anything that we haven’t seen already.
Google will launch the Pixel 4 series in ‘Just Black,’ ‘Clearly White,’ and the rumoured ‘Oh So Orange.’
Source: Evan Blass
