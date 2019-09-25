News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung Galaxy Fold successor to get a wider release: report

Sep 25, 2019

4:26 PM EDT

0 comments

Galaxy Fold

A recent report suggests that the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold will get a wider release than its predecessor. Currently, the Galaxy Fold is only coming to a limited number of countries, with Canada not being included in this list.

The leak comes from Netherlands-based website SamMobile. With a wider release, it’s possible the successor could make its way to Canada as well.

A previous report suggests that Samsung could be planning to launch a square-shaped foldable smartphone next year. The rumoured handset folds into a clamshell instead of the elongated, tablet-like handset that the current Fold changes into.

There’s a possibility Samsung could reveal the successor to the Galaxy Fold at its inevitable Unpacked 2020 event where the company will likely reveal its rumoured S11 series.

Source: SamMobile

Related Articles

News

Sep 23, 2019

3:18 PM EDT

Software update brings Note 10 camera, DeX features to S10 line

News

Sep 25, 2019

12:51 PM EDT

Here are leaked official renders of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro

News

Sep 5, 2019

2:00 PM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is not coming to Canada

News

Sep 5, 2019

8:32 AM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold to go on sale in South Korea on September 6, U.S. release coming soon

Comments