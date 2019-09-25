Samsung Galaxy Fold successor to get a wider release: report

A recent report suggests that the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold will get a wider release than its predecessor. Currently, the Galaxy Fold is only coming to a limited number of countries, with Canada not being included in this list.
The leak comes from Netherlands-based website SamMobile. With a wider release, it’s possible the successor could make its way to Canada as well.
A previous report suggests that Samsung could be planning to launch a square-shaped foldable smartphone next year. The rumoured handset folds into a clamshell instead of the elongated, tablet-like handset that the current Fold changes into.
There’s a possibility Samsung could reveal the successor to the Galaxy Fold at its inevitable Unpacked 2020 event where the company will likely reveal its rumoured S11 series.
Source: SamMobile
