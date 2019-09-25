Apple’s 2020 iPhones will reportedly feature design similar to the iPhone 4

Often-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back at it again.
According to a new report, Apple’s 2020 iPhones will reportedly feature a squared-off rectangular metal frame, similar to the one featured in 2010’s iPhone 4.
Kuo’s research note specifically says that the “metal frame surface will be changed to a similar design to the iPhone 4, replacing the current surface design,” according to MacRumors.
The analyst previously stated that Apple’s 2020 iPhone will finally feature a completely revamped design. Given the typical three-year cadence of Apple changing up the iPhone’s look, this makes sense. Apple’s last significant change to the iPhone’s look was with the release of the iPhone X in 2017.
Though Kuo isn’t always right, he has a relatively solid track record when it comes to predicting anything Apple-related.
Apple’s iPad Pro (2018) features a similar iPhone 4-like squared off design, compared to the curved edges featured in all of its other devices, including the recently released iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.
It’s also expected that all of Apple’s 2020 iPhones will feature 5G support, though given the next-generation of wireless technology likely won’t be widely available in Canada until 2021 or 2022, it’s unlikely the functionality won’t work in Canada.
There are also reports that Apple plans to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor in its 2020 iPhones.
Source: MacRumors
Comments